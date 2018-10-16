No-swim advisories have been lifted for Nokomis Beach and Manasota Key Beach.

They were the last of the 13 Sarasota County beaches where the advisories were imposed on Oct. 10.

The advisories were posted because tests showed unacceptable levels of enterococcus bacteria, which can cause illnesses or infections.

Enterococcus bacteria comes from pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife, stormwater runoff and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.

