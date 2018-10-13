SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- No-swim advisories have been lifted for several Sarasota County beaches after tests showed acceptable levels of enterococcus bacteria.

The advisories for Longboat Key Beach, North Lido Beach, Lido Casino Beach, South Lido Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Turtle Beach, North Jetty Beach, Service Club Beach, Venice Fishing Pier Beach, Brohard Park Beach and Casperson Beach have been lifted.

Advisories remain in place for Nokomis Beach and Manasota Key Beach.

Enterococcus bacteria comes from pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills. People who swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water comes in contact with a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes.

