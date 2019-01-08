SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Department of Health in Sarasota has lifted the "no swim" advisory at North Jetty Beach. Visitors can return to swimming and other water recreation at the beach.

The Department of Health in Sarasota has issued a "no swim" advisory for North Jetty Beach because of elevated bacteria levels.

The health department said the amount of enterococcus bacteria found during Wednesday's testing were outside acceptable limits. Enterococcus bacteria can come from pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife, stormwater runoff and human sewage.

The department said the beach remains open, but wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended.

Sarasota County said it expects to have the next round of tests results available on Friday.

