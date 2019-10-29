ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Preteens who are severely obese could be candidates for weight-loss surgery, according to new recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The Associated Press reports the group bases its guidance on a review of medical evidence, including studies that showed bariatric surgery in teens could be successful with weight loss lasting several years.

Other health problems, including diabetes and high blood pressure, no longer were an issue after surgery, according to the evidence.

The academy says children and teens with a body mass index of 40 or higher, among other criteria, could make them eligible for surgery. However, factors like gender and age could change the recommendation, said Dr. Sarah Armstrong, a Duke University pediatrics professor and lead author of the new policy.

“Safe and effective is the message here,” Armstrong told the AP.

For children and teens aged 2-19 in the U.S., about 13.7 million are considered obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The AP reports some pediatrictions might discourage bariatric surgery for children, preferring "watchful waiting" of the child or thinking the procedure is too risky.

