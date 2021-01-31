Precautionary boil water notice issued for some in Hillsborough County

ODESSA, Fla. — People who live in the Nine Eagles neighborhood in Hillsborough County are asked to boil their water as a precaution.
A 10-inch water line broke around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Nine Eagles and Turnbury Oak drives, according to a news release. Although water service was expected to be restored overnight, a boil water notice was issued as a precaution.
More than 600 customers in the area are said to be affected.
It's unlikely there is contamination in the water system, the county said, but people still should boil tap water for cooking and drinking. To do so, bring the water to a full rolling boil for one minute and let it cool before using.
