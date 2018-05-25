The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County want to find a bicyclist who was bitten by a raccoon early Friday.

The department said it received a call that a person on a bicycle on Silver Oak Lane off of 78th Street in the Palm River area was observed being bitten by a raccoon. The raccoon had apparently been struck by a car and the person on the bicycle stopped and was trying to help the animal.

The animal was aggressive and appears to have bitten the bicyclist, officials said. Efforts to locate the bite victim have been unsuccessful.

Officials say the bite victim should seek medical attention immediately, even though it is impossible to tell if the raccoon was infected with rabies.

If untreated, rabies is almost always fatal in humans, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Health Department at (813) 307-8000.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP