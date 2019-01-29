About 250,000 GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to help users raise money for health care costs.

The total contributions to those pages: $650 million -- one-third of all donations made through the site, CBS reported.

GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon told CBS MoneyWatch the company wasn't purposely set up to be a "substitute for medical insurance."

"We weren't ever set up to be a health care company and we still are not," he said. "But over time, people have used GoFundMe for the most important issues they are faced with."

The rate of uninsured people nationally is at 13.7 percent, a four-year high, according to recent Gallup data. CBS said health care coverage has declined since 2017 and 7 million more Americans became uninsured since President Donald Trump took office.

Not everyone raising money for health care through GoFundMe is uninsured. Some have health insurance but are looking for more help paying for treatments that insurance doesn't cover.

CBS said the trend in raising money online to pay for medical bills isn't just in the U.S. MoneyWatch said these types of fundraisers are also popular in Canada and the United Kingdom, which both have universal health care.

Read the full report from CBS MoneyWatch here.

