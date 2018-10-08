Hillsborough County will sue drug companies they say contributed to the opioid addiction crisis.

A coalition of medical, law enforcement and judicial leaders claim the drug-makers aggressively marketed opioids and overstated their benefits while downplaying the dangers in treating chronic pain.

In 2016, Hillsborough County had more babies born addicted to drugs than any other Florida county.

The lawsuit alleges drug manufacturers contributed to the problem and should now take responsibility for the damage caused.

Chart: Click here to view charts comparing the 2016 numbers by county and a look at the number of babies born addicted to drugs by year

A news conference will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Falkenburg Road Jail in Tampa.

Below are the community leaders scheduled to attend.

-- Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners Chair Sandra Murman

-- Attorney Mike Moore, a national leader in lawsuits against opioid manufacturers

-- Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister

-- State Attorney Andrew Warren

-- Hillsborough County Fire Chief Dennis Jones

-- Public Defender Bureau Chief Rocky Brancato

-- Kelly Devers, with the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office

-- Hillsborough County Health Care Services Director Gene Earley

►Read more from 10Investigates: Florida sees upsurge in babies born addicted to drugs

