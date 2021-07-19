The pandemic could be changing the way we get healthcare

Telehealth became a necessity during the pandemic, but what companies are finding is that people prefer it now.

TAMPA, Fla. — During this pandemic, many of us have gotten used to doing things virtually. That includes how we get healthcare.

We wanted to give you a sharper insight into how this can change the future of healthcare.

To do that, we talked with the CEO of Nurx, Varsha Rao. It's a telehealth platform that offers online consultations and home delivery of medications.

It started with contraception but has since expanded to migraines, dermatology and urgent care.

Rao says over the course of the pandemic, they saw a dramatic increase in telehealth being the primary way of getting care.

She says while telehealth isn't new, people find it logistically is simpler than going in person and increases access to care.

"What you find is that a lot of people, because there is so much friction and it's expensive, and often a stigma to get care, people basically avoid care until they need it or it becomes urgent. And then they find themselves in the emergency room or in an urgent care setting."

Rao says preventative care is often what gets missed the most. So telehealth should ultimately improve outcomes and reduce costs for the entire system.

She says in cases where a patient would be better served in person, they are referred to an office.

There are several telehealth companies and apps you can find that provide all kinds of services from therapy sessions to prescriptions.