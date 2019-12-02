HARTFORD, Conn. — It's right there in the song they sing at every baseball game. "Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack."

But if you're going to a Hartford Yard Goats baseball game, peanuts and Cracker Jack are not options.

The Double A affiliate for the Colorado Rockies plays in Hartford, Conn. The team says it will no longer sell peanuts and Cracker Jack at Dunkin' Donuts Park out of courtesy for people with allergies to peanuts and tree nuts.

"Everyone should have the opportunity to experience the atmosphere at Dunkin' Donuts Park," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said in a statement. "With more than 200 food items available, it makes sense to eliminate just two that allows fans with peanut allergies to attend games."

The team is facing some criticism on social media, but it's standing firm on the decision.

"Like the old saying goes... you can’t make EVERYBODY happy ALL of the time, but you can stop a parent from having to administer an EpiPen to a child suffering anaphylaxis at a baseball game," the team tweeted.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.