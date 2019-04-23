TAMPA, Fla. — Do you let your baby sleep in bed with you? Or, if you're planning to start a family, would you?

It's called co-sleeping.

While parents have done it for years, it's not safe because the baby can suffocate.

Just last month, two babies in Hillsborough County died from co-sleeping, prompting the sheriff to warn parents.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says in 2018, eight babies died from sleeping in the same bed with their parents. Seven others suffocated.

This is something the folks at Tampa General Hospital have been talking about with new parents for years.

Babies are safest sleeping on their backs in their own cribs without any pillows, toys, blankets or other loose bedding.

Safe-sleep experts also say you need to avoid dangerous products like crib bumpers and lounging pillows.

A lot of parents swear by the popular DockATot Pillow. It's marketed as a co-sleeping device.

Even on its website, DockATot walks parents through the risks and the big “no-no's."

"Safe Sleep" experts, again say there's no such thing as "safe co-sleeping."

Dr. Tracy Burton is a pediatrician with USF Health and Tampa General Hospital. She showed us the safest way to put a baby down for sleep.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.