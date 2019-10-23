ENGLAND, UK — People not washing their hands after using the bathroom, not undercooked meat is behind the most recent spread of E. coli, BBC News reports.

After experts tested thousands of samples of blood, fecal and food samples, they say the cause was human-to-human contact.

Most strains of E.coli are harmless, but antibiotic-resistant strains are causing extra concerns.

E. coli is considered the most common cause of blood poisoning and accounts for one in three cases in the U.K., BBC News reports.

CNN reports humans and animals carry the E. coli bacteria in the gut. It can cause food poisoning, urinary tract infections (UTIs) and bloodstream infections, the cable network says.

David Livermore of the University of East Anglia's Norwich Medical School told CNN meats should always be handled and cooked properly to avoid the bacteria.

However, he said "it's more important to wash your hands after going to the toilet.

Neil Woodford of Public Health England also told CNN people should be careful not to use unnecessary prescriptions to reduce antibiotic resistance.

"In order to limit serious, antibiotic-resistant E. coli bloodstream infections, we must focus on thorough hand washing and good infection control, as well as the effective management of urinary tract infections," Woodford told CNN.

