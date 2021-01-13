This loss is counted as one of seven recognized by the state of Arizona as an occupational cancer-related death.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: David Rehnke's funeral services will be held on Jan. 29. They will be streamed on the department's Facebook page.

There was sad news announced out of the West Valley on Tuesday as the Peoria Fire Department mourned the loss of one of their own.

Captain Dave Rehnke lost his 10-year long battle with cancer.

This loss is counted as one of seven recognized by the state of Arizona as an occupational cancer-related death.

Peoria Captain Hunter Clare recalled the advocate Rehnke was and how his efforts to protect people in this line of work, won't be forgotten.

"It's the most devastating moment people will deal with. You lose a person like Captain Dave Rehnke that was so vital in fighting for expanding cancer coverages, creating better decontamination processes for firefighters all across the state," he told 12 News.

Rehnke lost his decade-long battle with Renal Cell Carcinoma, leaving behind Brenda, his wife of 30 years, and two kids, Shannon and Dustin.

"They're grieving in their own way right now, but the biggest thing is we know Dave's not suffering anymore so that's a great thing," Clare added.

The captain's passing is considered a line-of-duty death, so it is one of seven counted in Arizona as caused by occupational cancer.

That is something other firefighters take very serious on and off the job.

"He loved being with the people that he served and he loved the people that he served with he always had a big smile on his face and like he said he was Peoria and it's important to remember that," Clare said.

The family is asking for donations to be made to the "Firefighters Cancer Awareness Support Network" in lieu of flowers.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of @PeoriaFire

Retired Captain David Rehnke. Dave has succumbed to his 10 battle with Renal Cell Carcinoma. Dave’s death is considered a ”line-of-duty death caused by occupational cancer. pic.twitter.com/7tO9bdcE8z — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) January 12, 2021