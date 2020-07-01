COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns fans are used to disappointment. A petition sent to the Ohio State Medical Board is asking for help.

According to the medical board, they’ve received 28 petitions for qualifying conditions for medical marijuana treatment. Among those: being a Bengals or Browns fan.

The board will meet on Feb. 12 to discuss the petitions. The committee will decide which petitions will be considered. A final vote is expected this summer.

During the petition process, someone needed to provide relevant medical or scientific evidence to support their claim and letters of support provided by physicians.

Other conditions petitioned include anxiety, depression and autism.

