PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County hopes to cut down on cases of HIV/AIDS by offering a new pre-exposure drug.

The health department says the drug is an "important weapon in the fight against new HIV cases."

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP is expected to reduce the cases of HIV/AIDS and cuts down on the risk of a person getting HIV by 90 percent.

The St. Pete clinic located on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North and the Mid-County clinic located on Ulmerton Road in Largo will offer the drug treatment.

The candidates for PrEP are people at risk of developing HIV and will take a daily pill called Truvada. The patients will get a new supply of medication every three months.

The new drug is part of the department's efforts in the Zero Pinellas community partnership to reduce new HIV cases.

To be most effective, the department of health says the drug should be used along with other safe-sex strategies like condoms.

"PrEP is a big step toward reducing new cases of HIV," said DOH-Pinellas Director Dr. Ulyee Choe. "Along with PrEP, we are continuing to promote safe sex and regular screenings to reduce HIV rates."

