The Pinellas County Department of Health is offering the Hepatitis A vaccine for free in response to a rise in cases in the county and the state.

There have been 257 cases of Hepatitis A in Florida with a fifth of those being in Pinellas County.

"We are on track to report the highest number of hepatitis A cases since 2005," said DOH-Pinellas Director Dr. Ulyee Choe. "We have enhanced our public health efforts in encouraging prevention to reduce new cases, but those at risk need to know that there's an effective vaccine that protects them from this disease."

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that spreads through contact with feces. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. In rare cases, it can cause death.

Some of the symptoms are fever, dark urine, yellow-tinged skin or eyes, fatigue and gastric issues.

Health officials recommend washing your hands thoroughly after going to the bathroom or changing diapers. They say vaccination is the best way to protect against the virus.

Pinellas County is waiving the usual cost of $70 for the vaccine for adults. Vaccines are always provided at no cost to children and teens through the age of 18.

You can get the vaccine at the following centers without an appointment:

-- St. Petersburg: 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

-- Pinellas Park: 6350 76th Ave. N.

-- Mid-County (Largo): 8751 Ulmerton Rd.

-- Clearwater: 310 N. Myrtle Ave.

-- Tarpon Springs: 301 S. Disston Ave.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP