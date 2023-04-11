Is Plan B still legal in Florida?

The emergency contraceptive Plan B is different from the abortion pills currently at the center of multiple lawsuits.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Abortion access across Florida and the entire U.S. has seen a lot of change in recent years.

In April 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law banning most abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Just a couple of months later, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of federally guaranteed access to abortion.

Now, as Florida lawmakers are considering a six-week abortion limit, another major reproductive health issue is at the center of national debate — access to abortion pills.

All of the legal back-and-forths are creating a lot of confusion about what women in need legally have access to in Florida. Here's where things currently stand.

Can you buy Plan B in Florida?

Yes. Sometimes called the "morning after pill," Plan B is an emergency contraceptive that is used to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex.

It is available as a nonprescription, over-the-counter drug at your local pharmacy or health center.

You can buy Plan B at Planned Parenthood for $40 with no appointment or ID necessary. You can also get the pill delivered through services like Gopuff, Instacart and Amazon.

Is Plan B an abortion pill?

No. Emergency contraception like Plan B does not terminate an existing pregnancy. Instead, as the Food and Drug Administration explains, it works to prevent pregnancy by acting on ovulation.

It's recommended that Plan B is taken as soon as possible within 72 hours after unprotected sex.

What abortion pills are at the center of US lawsuits?

The drug mifepristone is the most commonly used abortion medication. It's used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, for medication abortions.

Since its approval, mifepristone has been used by more than 5 million women to safely end their pregnancies and today more than half of women who end a pregnancy rely on the drug, the Justice Department said.

On Friday a federal judge in Texas blocked the FDA’s approval of the drug following a lawsuit by the pill’s opponents. However, the ruling came in at virtually the same time as a judge in Washington state ordered the FDA not to do anything that might affect the availability of mifepristone in a separate lawsuit.

The Biden administration has asked for an appeals court to stop the Texas ruling from taking effect. It's also asked for clarification on the conflicting Washington state ruling.

The issue is likely to reach the Supreme Court, but for now, it's still up in the air.