Polk County see third confirmed case of rabies in 2023

When a raccoon wouldn't let go of a dog, the dog's owner shot and killed it.
A captured raccoon peers through the bars of a trap in Grand Isle, Vt., Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007. A federal program is trying to stop rabies from crossing the border into Canada. Bait has been dropped from airplanes, raccoons have been trapped and vaccinated and others are routinely trapped, tested for the vaccine levels, and then released. The program runs from Maine west to Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Already this year, Polk County has now had three confirmed cases of rabies, a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports.

On Wednesday, July 26, a family dog in the Green Road area of unincorporated Lakeland reportedly fought with an aggressive raccoon. 

When the raccoon wouldn't let go of the dog, the dog's owner shot and killed it, the agency explains.

Following the incident, the family got in touch with PCSO animal control who eventually took the raccoon away. 

The body of the dead animal was sent to Tampa for testing.

Results from the test that came back Tuesday showed the raccoon was positive for rabies. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the dog's injuries were only minor from the incident.

"It was given a rabies vaccination following the incident, and will have to be quarantined to make sure it is not infected," he said in a statement. "Please, if you find a wild animal in distress, appearing sick, or acting aggressive, stay away from it and contact Animal Control immediately."

