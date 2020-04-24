GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed discharged its first patient from their new ReCOVery Unit, which helps coronavirus patients go through rehabilitation.

Nancy Blodgett, a Portage woman in her mid-50s, got the flu on March 20. About a week later, her health deteriorated, and she drove herself to the emergency room at Bronson Hospital.

It was there that Blodgett tested positive for COVID-19, and her condition worsened. Blodgett needed to be intubated and spent nine days on a ventilator. She was hospitalized for three weeks.

"I felt like I did everything right, and yet look how sick I got," Blodgett said.

After fighting the virus at Bronson, Blodgett was transferred to Mary Free Bed to begin rehabilitation. From April 17-24, Blodgett underwent physical, occupational and speech therapy to gain strength and improve her functions to prepare to go home.

“I couldn’t be where I am today without all the help I received at Mary Free Bed,” said Blodgett. “Between Bronson Hospital, Mary Free Bed and the power of prayer, it’s by the grace of God I am still here today.”

Blodgett said the rehabilitation helped her prepare to go home after going through such a scary health crisis.

"I live alone; I'm independent," she said. "I wouldn't have wanted to go home not knowing what I'm capable of and what I should or shouldn't do."

Doctors expect Blodgett to make a full recovery. When she left Mary Free Bed on Friday, doctors and nursing staff at Mary Free Bed lined the walkway to congratulate Blodgett on being able to go home.

Mary Free Bed has admitted more than a dozen patients who are recovering from COVID-19 and are in need of rehabilitation care.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.