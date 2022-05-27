'Pressed pills' are a problem for college students, say experts

DEA Special Agent Mike Furgason shared this sharper insight that they're starting to see dealers selling it as pressed pills. He says the drugs which look like popular prescriptions are easily distributed between here and Orlando. And it's not just fentanyl. He says meth is starting to take the same shape.



“That's a danger for college students. They think they're receiving some type of a stimulant that might be prescribed by a doctor and it looks exactly like the pills Adderall, Xanax or other type of a pill, whatever form they can get the dye to press and most college students aren't aware and most Americans aren't aware what the pill looks like and what it should have in it,” Furgason said.



Furgason says fentanyl is predominately shipped to the Bay Area in packages originating from Mexico.