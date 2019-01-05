SPRING HILL, Fla — A food service worker has tested positive for Hepatitis A in Spring Hill, the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County confirms. And, we're now learning some local students could have been exposed.

The worker who has tested positive is an employee at the Silverthorn Country Club Restaurant in Spring Hill, according to health officials. The department of health warns that the employee may have exposed restaurant patrons between April 12 and 30, 2019.

The Hernando County School District is notifying families that teens at Springstead and Central High Schools attended proms at the restaurant during that timeframe.

The Department of Health in Hernando is offering a vaccine for Hepatitis A for free at its Spring Hill location. The department says it will have extended hours until 7 p.m. from May 1 - 3 and May 6 - 8. Click here for directions to the facility.

Symptoms of hepatitis A may include yellowing of the skin or eyes, fever, diarrhea, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting and dark urine or pale stool. There is no medication that can cure the disease, but people with symptoms should call a doctor immediately. Most people get better over time, but they sometimes need to be hospitalized. People who are exposed may be given a vaccine or immune globulin within 14 days. That may help prevent infection.

