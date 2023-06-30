PTSD and fireworks: How to cope through what can be a stressful holiday

For veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, the sound and smell of fireworks can be triggering.

TAMPA, Florida — With the Fourth of July just around the corner, fireworks are a given as Americans celebrate their independence.

The sight and sound of fireworks are synonymous with Independence Day. But the patriotic displays don't bring the same excitement for all Americans.

"When I hear loud bangs, it does trigger a few bad memories that I have," Tri Tran, a Marine veteran, said. "And sometimes it just takes a little bit of a second or two to get and just a lot of time to stop and let it go through."

Tran said when fireworks go off, he knows how to cope with his post-traumatic stress disorder.

"There are certain situations where I calm myself down, shied away from the situation, and listen to music," Tran explained. "Or maybe surround myself with someone that I feel safe around with and maybe talk with them but it's just one of those where time passes by."

According to Irene Burkett – who is a mental health counselor – the noise, sound, and smell of fireworks can bring up traumatic experiences.

"So the increase in stress can trigger the symptoms and bring back kind of memories," Burkett explained.

Burkett's advice is to plan ahead so that you're prepared for the fireworks the nights before and after the holiday too. As a combat veteran herself, she's familiar with those coping with PTSD.

"Being able to understand that those things are going to happen, that they don't necessarily have to avoid them, but that they can say, 'Okay, these things are going to happen so I can prepare myself,'" Burkett said. "And some of that also includes self-care. So engaging in activities that there are enjoyable, whether it's spending time with a family, or that being inside watching a movie or something like that."

For the veterans who've been there, they want fellow veterans who have yet to address PTSD to know – there are options.

"I think one of the most difficult parts...of guys coming back from combat is just not knowing what they can get," Michael John, a Navy veteran, said. "So educating people on the services that are available to them, now the decision is up to them to choose to ask for that help. But there's so much out there for people returning."

PTSD trigger warnings include things like extreme light sensitivity, strong reactions to sounds and feeling uneasy in crowds. Vets can feel jumpy or even have flashbacks. That can make them emotionally distant and even lead to risky behaviors like drinking too much.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Military Crisis Line at 800-273-8255, then press 1, or access online chat by texting 838255.