Publix is ending its free prescription program. So here are other options for cheap drugs

This summer, the grocery store pharmacy will no longer give prescriptions for free, but there are several options to find the same drugs for less.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Everything is costing more these days with inflation, so it might not be a surprise that Publix is doing away with the free medication program this summer.

It has been around for nearly 15 years, so you might have been dependent on it to get your prescriptions filled. A handful of popular drugs including antibiotics and treatments for high blood pressure and diabetes have been available for free through the Lakeland-based retailer.

“Publix debuted our free prescription program in 2007, and to date, we have dispensed well over 100 million free prescriptions," Publix spokesperson Hannah Herring said.

"We consistently evaluate our programs and services to ensure they are meeting the intended purpose and evolve over time. Medications offered through our program are typically covered through insurance plans.”

Shopper Laurel Click says her husband has a heart condition called atrial fibrillation, also known as A-fib, and relies on the free prescription program to get his antibiotics.

“He has to have amoxicillin every time he has to have dental work or any other kind of work that blood is involved,” Click said.

So what are your options now? Let's take a deeper dive.

Herring says that starting June 1, maintenance medications including Metformin, Lisinopril and Amlodipine will be eligible for $7.50 for a 90-day supply and Amoxicillin will be $7.50 for a 14-day supply. Quantity limits still apply.

Some of the same drugs that Publix offered for free including Metformin and Lisinopril are $4 at Walmart. The superstore has nearly a hundred different generics that are between $4 and $40 depending on the drug.

Good RX suggests that if you don't find your drug available for a reduced price, grab one of their coupons. Sometimes they offer a better price than your insurance. Also, the manufacturer might offer a coupon card that can help get you a better price, maybe even for free.