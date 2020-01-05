Quarantine habits: How to keep the good ones and break the bad ones

If you're struggling to break a bad habit, then think about why you did it in the first place: were you bored, stressed or compensating for something you're missing?

TAMPA, Fla. — Since mid-March, so much of our lives has changed dramatically.

Kids are at home, many parents are working from home and with the exception of a trip to the grocery store a few times, there's no place to go.

Many people have picked up habits -- some good, some bad.

Tampa psychologist Nikel Rogers-Wood says habits are something you don't even have to think about, you just do it. But, she says, it does take more time than you think to create a habit.

"In order to get to that non-effortful, totally natural place, it actually takes a little over two months," she said.

Maybe you started exercising more out of sheer boredom or because you needed that release. If you are liking the way you feel and look with this new habit, Rogers-Wood said to remember this when you're like starts to go back to a more regular routine.

"In this moment where all of the cues have changed, we start to think about what's important, what helps me to keep going? So, if that daily exercise has helped you to keep going then that needs to be really an important priority," she said.

And. if you find yourself grazing through the pantry all day long, don't worry too much. That habit might break itself.

"For those of us who will be returning into a typical work environment, I'm not going to be able to go downstairs in my jammies and open the fridge at 2:00 in the afternoon, the way I could at home right," she said.

If you're still struggling to break a bad habit, then think about why you did it in the first place: were you bored or stressed or compensating for something you're missing?

Rogers-Wood says figuring out why you started doing it can help you come up with some replacement behaviors that will make you feel better.

And of course, if you continue to have extreme anxiety or stress, it might be time to talk to a therapist.

