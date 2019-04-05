ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Not so long ago in this current galaxy, "Star Wars" partnered with the U.S. government for a health warning to parents.

C-3PO and R2-D2 were featured on a poster in 1977, the year the original "Star Wars" movie premiered, and asked: "Parents of Earth, are your children fully immunized?"

The Department of Health & Human Services resurrected the poster Saturday on Twitter for a bit of "Star Wars Day" fun -- it is May the fourth, after all.

Clusters of measles and Hepatitis A outbreaks across the country have spurred headlines in recent weeks as the effects of limited vaccinations.

Measles once was declared "eliminated" in the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

