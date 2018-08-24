A rabies alert has been issued by the Hillsborough County Department of Health for an area near Tampa after a stray cat was found with the disease.

The cat was found near the 4500 block of West Knollwood Street. Officials say three people, all related, were attacked by the cat Tuesday. They are all receiving treatment.

It's not known if others had contact with the brown tabby, domestic short-hair cat. No photo of the cat is available.

The 60-day rabies alert covers the area south of Waters Avenue, north of Hillsborough Avenue, west of Dale Mabry Highway and east of Veterans Expressway.

Anyone in the area who is bitten, scratched or exposed to the saliva of a cat fitting the description or any wild animal, they should contact the health department at (813) 307-8059 and visit their health-care provider.

In 2018, Hillsborough County has identified eight rabid animals (five cats, two bats and one raccoon) that exposed 18 people and four domestic dogs to the disease.

