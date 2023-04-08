Rabies alert issued for part of Polk County after raccoon tests positive

Already this year, Polk County has now had three confirmed cases of rabies.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County issued a rabies alert for the north Lakeland area in response to a raccoon that tested positive this week, a news release explains.

Already this year, Polk County has now had three confirmed cases of rabies.

On Wednesday, July 26, a family dog in the Green Road area of unincorporated Lakeland reportedly fought with an aggressive raccoon. When the raccoon wouldn't let go of the dog, the dog's owner shot and killed it.

Results from a rabies test came back Tuesday and showed the raccoon was positive for rabies. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the dog's injuries were only minor from the incident.

All people living in or visiting Polk County should be aware that rabies is being found in the wild animal population, according to health leaders. Other domestic animals are reportedly at risk if they are not vaccinated.

"The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Polk County," the release reads in part. "Alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public.

"Please be aware that rabies activities can also occur outside the alert area."

The alert is set in stone for 60 days and the center of it includes boundaries such as:

North boundary – West Socrum Loop Road

South boundary – Duff Road

East boundary – U.S. 98

West boundary – Kathleen Road

Health leaders explain rabies is a disease of the nervous system and could be deadly to warm-blooded animals and even humans.

Humans who come in contact with the disease would need to get rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization as treatment.

According to the FDOH, residents and visitors are advised to take precautions such as: