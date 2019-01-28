KATHLEEN, Fla. — A 60-day rabies alert has been issued for the Kathleen area of Polk County after a raccoon tested positive for the virus last week.

The Department of Health in Polk County said the virus is present in the wild animal population, and domestic animals are at risk if they have not been vaccinated. Rabies cases can also occur outside the alert area.

The rabies alert area

North boundary: West Socrum Loop Road west to the Hillsborough County border.

South boundary: Knights Station Road

East boundary: U.S. Highway 98

West boundary: Hillsborough County border

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal should get medical attention and report the injury to DOH-Polk at (863) 519-8300.

