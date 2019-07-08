A report by a food safety website says fiber bowls used by popular takeout restaurants contain potentially cancer-causing "forever chemicals."

New Food Economy says the molded bowls, used in restaurants like Chipotle and Sweetgreen, contain PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

PFAS make the bowls more durable and keep them from becoming soggy.

The fluorinated compounds do not biodegrade naturally in the environment, earning the nickname "forever chemicals."

The bowls have been touted as being biodegradable, making them preferable to styrofoam dishware. But the website says when the bowls are put on compost piles, the "forever chemicals" are added to the soil.

New Food Economy said some PFAS have been linked to health problems such as cancer, colitis and thyroid disorders.

In response, a Chipotle representative sent 10News this statement:

As evidenced in Chipotle’s Sustainability Report, we are committed to using safe and sustainable food packaging and only partner with suppliers who make fluorochemical sciences and food safety a top priority. These suppliers operate under strict guidelines set forth by the FDA, and have all provided Chipotle with certification that all raw material and finished pulp products fully meet regulatory requirements.

The representative said the FDA said earlier this year that it "does not have any indication that these substances are a human health concern.”

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



