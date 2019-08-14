There have been 2,192 reported cases of hepatitis A this year in Florida, according to the state’s Department of Health.

The numbers compiled as of Aug. 10 show a sharp increase from the 548 cases reported last year in Florida. The number of reported hepatitis A case more than doubled from 2016 to 2017 and nearly doubled again in 2018.

The Florida Department of Health said the best way to prevent a hepatitis A infection is through vaccination. The state says 98 percent of the people with hepatitis A never received a documented dose of the vaccine. In July 2019, the department reported all 355 people with hepatitis A had not received the vaccine.

Since 2006, hepatitis A vaccine has been recommended for all children at 1 year old. The hepatitis A vaccine is also recommended for certain high-risk groups of adults, including illegal drug users, homeless people and men who have sex with men.

