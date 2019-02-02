ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A recent inspection of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital by government inspectors turned up serious problems that could put the facility's funding in jeopardy, hospital officials said.

Government officials threatened to cut off the hospital’s public funding unless the problems found by the Agency for Health Care Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services were taken care of by the middle of February.

The hospital was put in "immediate jeopardy" after failing the federal inspection. That status requires an immediate response to avoid threats to the regulatory or accreditation status of the hospital.

All Children's was cited for multiple deficient issues, a Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital representative Roy Adams said.

Adams said the facility was working closely with both the AHCA and CMS to immediately address their concerns.

"The safety of our patients is our top priority. We are confident that the work we are doing to ensure that our hospital continues to meet the highest standards of care will satisfy any concerns they, our patients, or our community may have. Every day, we deliver world-class care to our patients, and we will continue to do so with distinction and compassion," Adams said.

The hospital has until Feb. 10 to put a plan in place to turn the problems around, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

