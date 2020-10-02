GALVESTON, Texas — New research indicates a single dose of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is as effective as multiple doses.

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States, and certain types of the virus can cause cervical cancer.

To prevent infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adolescents -- both boys and girls -- under the age of 15 years receive a two-dose schedule of the HPV vaccine.

Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston examined information on females aged nine to 26 years who were unvaccinated or who received one or more HPV vaccine doses between January 2006 and June 2015.

They found 2.65 percent of the unvaccinated girls, ages 15 to 19 years old, developed pre-invasive cervical disease within five years.

Of the girls who received a single dose of the vaccine, 1.62 percent developed it.

Almost two percent of the girls who had two doses developed it, and 1.86 percent of the girls who had received three doses developed it. So, according to those numbers, one dose could even be more effective.

It's estimated nearly 80 million Americans have HPV and 14 million more will get it this year.

February is National Cancer Prevention Month.

