SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Its cause remains a stubborn mystery, but researchers say there may now be a new way to diagnose autism in children much sooner.

And, it’s as simple as a saliva test.

“We wanted to make a difference by making it possible to diagnose without requiring a thorough behavioral assessment that could take a year and a half to two years to get an appointment to perform,” said Dr. Frank Middleton of SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY.

He’s the lead researcher behind the breakthrough called Clarify SD, and PIX 11 reports the long-awaited advancement has been six years in the making.

The company producing the test says it’s a game-changer.

"Our whole goal with Clarify SD is to change the average age of diagnosis for autism spectrum disorder from the fifth year of life to hopefully the second or third year of life," said Richard Uhling, the CEO of Quadrant Biosciences Inc.

Earlier diagnosis means earlier intervention – and hopefully, better outcomes.

According to Dr. Middleton, almost half of children diagnosed on the autism spectrum early – and treated early – will be just like their peers by second grade.

“It doesn’t have to be one that is a downward trajectory. It’s one that with the right support, with the right intervention, with the right behavioral therapies in place, can be a very positive one,” said Dr. Middleton to WSYR.

The research for Clarify SD is now in its final stage. Scientists need children between 18 months and four years to participate in a study.

More information on the study can be found on Upstate Medical University’s website.

RELATED: Scientists discover how gene mutation causes autism and intellectual disability

RELATED: Man with autism stunned when community buys him a new bike

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter