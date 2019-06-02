ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Men who smoked marijuana could have an increased sperm count than those who lay off the reefer, though don't light up just yet.

The result shocked researchers who measured the sperm counts of more than 660 men seeking treatment between 2000-17 at a Massachusetts fertility clinic.

Scientists expected their study, which was published in the journal Human Reproduction, would find smoking cannabis results in a much lower sperm counts. After all, cigarette smoking is known to have a detrimental effect on fertility.

But the participants who admitted to taking the drug were more fertile.

"We spent a good two months re-doing everything, making sure that there wasn’t any error in the data," said co-author Dr. Jorge Chavarro, an associate professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, speaking with Time magazine.

"We were very, very surprised about this," Dr. Chavarro said.

However, researchers are not concluding that smoking pot leads to an increase in sperm count. Chavarro told Time it's more likely men with higher testosterone levels, and higher sperm counts, are more likely to smoke pot because it is a "risk-seeking behavior."

Despite the finding, scientists say their knowledge about marijuana still is quite limited.

"We could have found what we thought we were going to find, and maybe wouldn’t have been as surprised and would have ended up writing a very different paper," Chavarro said to Time. “But the fact that we showed the exact opposite forced us to look very, very deeply into the marijuana health effects literature. There is not that much. "

"We are operating mostly on assumptions and good intentions and hunches," he added.

