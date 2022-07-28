Siesta Key, Manasota Key among beaches under 'no swim' advisories

Wading, swimming and water recreation are not recommended.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Several Sarasota County beaches, including the popular Siesta Key Beach, are under "no swim" advisories because of the presence of enterococcus bacteria.

Officials cited a line of decaying algae near the shoreline called wrack lines, which are natural bacteria reservoirs. Recent heavy rainfall prompted the need to warn the public to stay out of the water.

The bacteria was discovered during water quality testing on Monday, July 25, according to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.

These beaches are affected by the advisory:

Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway

Siesta Key Beach

Service Club Beach

Venice Fishing Pier

Brohard Beach

Casperson Beach

Manasota Key

Although the beaches are open, wading, swimming and water recreation are not recommended. Signs will go up in the area to warn the public of the bacteria threat, the county said.

Additional water testing is underway to determine whether the beaches can reopen soon. The discovery of high levels of enterococcus is likely due to natural sources, the county said.

“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill," DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham said in a statement. "People, especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system that swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses.