PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A letter sent home to parents at a Pinellas County middle school asks they keep their kids home if they have shown symptoms of the flu or pertussis (whooping cough).

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County says there has been an increased number of flu-like illnesses and confirmed cases of whooping cough reported at Palm Harbor Middle School.

In the letter to parents, health officials said they should check with their pediatrician to make sure their kids are vaccinated against pertussis and to see if they will need prophylaxis antibiotics.

Whooping cough is a very contagious sickness that starts with mild cold-like symptoms and then worsens.

The Florida Department of Health recommends anyone who had close contact with somebody who may have whooping cough to see their doctor.

The letter sent to parents says they should keep an eye on their kids and check for symptoms of the flu, like a fever, cough, or a sore throat. Kids should stay home until they are symptom-free for 24 hours.

Ashley Jeffery with Advent Care said the numbers of positive flu cases in the area have tripled in the last two weeks. Jeffery said the cases jumped from 30 to 90 cases.

More: What you need to know to stay healthy this flu season

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.