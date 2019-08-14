POLK CITY, Fla. — The seventh case of rabies this year has been detected in Polk County, the sheriff's office has confirmed.

On Aug. 7, a Polk City resident reported finding a dead bat in their dog kennel area the day before. Five dogs had access to the bat's body.

The bat was tested and came back positive for rabies.

The dogs were vaccinated and licensed, but they were quarantined and treated as a precaution.

Rabies affects the nervous system and can be fatal. Unlike the depiction of rabies in movies and TV, animals with rabies may not act violently, according to the Florida Department of Health in Polk County. They will act unusually, which means a wild animal that acts tame could be infected.

Any people or pets exposed to wild animals acting usually should report the encounters to local health officials and health care providers.

The Polk County Health Department can be reached at (863) 519-8300.

