SHANGHAI, China — Amid an outbreak of a deadly new virus in China, Shanghai Disneyland has made the decision to close the theme park and resort.

The park said it will close beginning Jan. 25 until further notice.

In a statement on its website, Shanghai Disneyland said the closure is "in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests." The closure also includes Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park.

Disneyland said it's in close contact with the local government and will announce a reopening date when it gets confirmation from authorities.

The center of the coronavirus outbreak is in Wuhan, and at least 10 cities have been shut down in China's Hubei province. Nearly everyone outside has been seen wearing masks and major public events have been canceled, including important traditions surrounding the Lunar New Year.

The number of cases has risen to 830 in China with 26 people dead.

What is the coronavirus? Scientists around the world are still trying to find out more about the deadly respiratory virus.

The Centers for Disease Control believe the new virus may have come from animals. And, doctors have been coronaviruses before, which can cause a variety of illnesses.

