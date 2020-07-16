'Share the Light' to raise funds for cancer patients to get support needed during pandemic

"Share the Light" is a nationwide event bringing together celebrities, survivors to bring awareness to need for cancer research and patient programs.

TAMPA, Fla — So many parts of our lives have come to a halt because of the pandemic. For people with cancer, their fight continues, and so does the need for our help.

You can honor and celebrate cancer survivors and also help continue to support the need.

July 16 is the kick-off of the American Cancer Society's "Share the Light" fundraising campaign.

The hour-long event will bring together celebrities, special guests and survivors to talk about the critical need to increase funding for cancer research and patient programs.

The American Cancer Society says if current trends continue, the pandemic will also reduce its ability to fund cancer research by 50 percent in 2020.

Many of the events here locally, like Relays for Life, have been postponed or canceled.

"So it's going to be a great opportunity to raise some funds, share some fun things that are happening with the society and allow us to bring our message to the whole country," said Dan Johnson, Chair of the Southwest Florida American Cancer Society.

You can watch Share the Light at 7:00 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live, YouTube or on the website.

It'll be hosted by several celebrities including Carrie Ann Inaba, who you watch every day right here on CBS' "The Talk." Other guests include Shannen Doherty, Kirk Franklin, Vince Gill, Patti Labelle, Joel McHale, Simone I. Smith, Pia Toscano, T-Pain and others.

The fundraising campaign runs through October.

What other people are reading right now: