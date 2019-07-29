ATLANTA — She was born fighting for her life on March 31, 2015 and underwent her first open heart surgery at just six-days-old.

Born with a congenital heart defect Brilee, now 4-years-old, knows Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Heart Center all too well. Following two surgeries within the first two weeks of her life to get a pacemaker placed, Brilee has had a long and tough battle with her heart condition.

Brilee has been spending most of her days in the cardiac step down at Children’s awaiting the call that will change her life.

While Brilee is completely aware that she is very sick and needs a new heart the spunky toddler doesn’t let the hospital walls hold her back.

A photo posted on her Facebook page praying with her father, has been shared with thousands.

The call came last night. Brilee is getting her new heart -- and she wasn't shy to share the news.

"I'm getting my new heart," she shouted in a video on Facebook. "Whoo hoo!"

Brilee will be getting her second chance at life.

"Keep the prayers coming for Brilee and her donor family," a Facebook post said.

