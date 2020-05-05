ShowUsYourGood and support those at high risk during the pandemic

On Giving Tuesday Now, the American Heart Association is asking for your donations, but also to see how you're doing good.

TAMPA, Florida — May 5 is "Giving Tuesday Now," a global day of unity and action so communities can rally around each other to help with the need created by COVID-19.

People with underlying health conditions are more at risk from complications from the coronavirus. And, there are 120 million people with heart disease or who have suffered a stroke.

So on #GivingTuesdayNow, the American Heart Association is asking you to help it continue to do good. Every dollar donated, up to $360,000, will be doubled thanks to a grant.

That money will help support research to understand COVID-19 and its interaction with heart disease and strokes.

"For us to continue to work with hospitals on adopting CPR Guidelines and making sure practitioners have the resources that they need. And to work with families to make sure they have the resources to stay healthy and well," said Amanda Palumbo, Executive Director of the American Heart Association of Tampa Bay.

The Heart Association knows it may not be possible for you to donate, so it's asking you to use #ShowUsYourGood on social media and show off what you're doing right now to support your loved ones and your community.

"We're so inspired by hearing the good things that others are doing whether it's donating masks, donating blood, checking in on elderly neighbors. It's inspiring to hear what others are doing. We keep saying now is not the time to be humble, now is the time for the humble brag! Share what you're doing in the community that's making the world a better place," Palumbo said.

You can learn more about the American Heart Association's efforts and where to donate here.

