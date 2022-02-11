Avoiding a sleep slump after 'falling back'

"Getting the clutter out, the bills and the paperwork, unfolded laundry out of your bedroom. Let it accumulate somewhere else in your house.”

TAMPA, Fla. — We’ll turn back the clocks this weekend. At 2 a.m. Sunday, we fall back an hour.

That means sunrise and sunset will be an hour earlier, and the change often impacts a person’s sleep cycle.

Neurologist and sleep specialist Dr. Chris Winter says while 8 hours tend to be the average amount of sleep adults need, you should pay attention to your own response to rest to find what’s best for you. See how you function off more or fewer hours of rest.

He suggests, “really looking at the amount of sleep you get, and then the way you function and get through your day. Are you someone who struggles to get through a day without napping?”

When it comes to falling asleep, Dr. Winter says to start by creating a good environment for rest, “a comfortable bedroom, a dark, quiet, cool environment. Getting the clutter out, the bills and the paperwork, unfolded laundry out of your bedroom. Let it accumulate somewhere else in your house.”