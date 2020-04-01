ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Mold concerns have delayed students from returning to some Pinellas County head start services.

Lutheran Services Florida officials said the mold was found in the centers during a routine check on the holiday break. LSF said it brought in contractors to take care of the mold issue.

LSF said it let parents and families know what was going on immediately. LSF said it plans on having the centers reopened by the week of Jan 13.

LSF said it would host a parent meeting after the centers are reopened to welcome families back.

Here is a list of the centers that were affected:

Clearwater Center

Connie L Marmaro

Dunedin Center

Friendship Center

Good Samaritan Center

Gulley Center

High Point Center

Jordan Park Center

Los Caminos

Rainbow Center

Tarpon Springs Center

LSF said it knows the centers being closed is an inconvenience and that families' patience is appreciated.

