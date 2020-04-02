CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina teen has died from complications from the flu, according to a local coroner's office.

The Cherokee County Coroner's Office says 13-year-old Arden Bradley died at a hospital in Shelby, North Carolina. The office said her death was due to natural complications from the flu.

An online obituary said she was a student at Gaffney Middle School.

The Bradley family told WSPA-TV that she came home sick from school last Monday. She was diagnosed with the flu.

On Thursday, she began feeling worse and was taken to the hospital, and on Friday, passed away.

“Always just a joy to be around, especially in a family setting,” her grandfather, Don Johnson, told WSPA. “She loved nothing more than to be with her family. She was sort of the glue that held the family together.”

The family said she did not have any pre-existing medical conditions.

Her funeral was Monday.