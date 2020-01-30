PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla — Thirty students and three teachers from a Florida school are returning to school after they were cleared for coronavirus, CBS12 reported.

According to the Associated Press, the students and teachers from the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens were confined to their homes after a four-day conference at Yale University. CBS12 reports they may have been exposed to a Chinese student who had become sick with the flu and tested for coronavirus.

In a letter to parents, the interim director of The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens initially said that the group would need to be confined until Friday. CBS 12 said the good news arrived Thursday morning when the school notified parents that students could return to class as soon as possible.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus is now serious enough that the Centers for Disease Control has expanded screening for the virus to 20 airports.

CBS12 contributed to this story.

