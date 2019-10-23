ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Are cookies as addictive as cocaine?

Researchers at the University of Bordeaux said the combination of ingredients in cookies triggers the same addictive response as drugs, according to the study.

Researchers said a cookie may be more rewarding to the brain because of the sugar and salt.

The study shows your cookie craving is a natural human response.

