ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fact: Dogs are incredible creatures.

They’ve been proven to improve mood, reduce stress levels and even lower heart disease risk.

They also greatly reduce the chances a child will develop mental illness later in life, according to a new study.

Researchers interviewed hundreds of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder at Sheppard Pratt Health System in Baltimore – and hundreds more without any mental illness. They asked about the first time each person came in contact with dogs and cats.

The numbers revealed an interesting connection.

The research finds that those who had dogs at any time during their childhood were 24 percent less likely to be diagnosed with schizophrenia as adults.

Those who had dogs from the time they were born had a 55 percent lower chance of developing the disorder.

AP

According to the study, childhood dog ownership had no impact on the likelihood of a bipolar disorder diagnosis later in life – and cats had no significant effect whatsoever. The study’s lead author told the New York Times – they still don’t really know why dogs have such a profound impact on mental health.

“One possibility is that having a dog in the house causes a different microbiome and changes the likelihood of developing a psychiatric disorder,” said Dr. Robert H. Yoklen, professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University.

You can read the entire study here:

Exposure to household pet cats and dogs in childhood and risk of subsequent diagnosis of schizophrenia or bipolar disorder Background Serious psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder have been associated with environmental exposures in early life. Contact with household pets such as cats and dogs can serve as a source of environmental exposure during these time periods.

RELATED: Christmas rescue! Cop saves dog who fell through the ice

RELATED: Pampering puppies: Doggie daycare becomes social media sensation

RELATED: Dogs are welcome at one Christmas Eve church service

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter