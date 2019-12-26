ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fact: Dogs are incredible creatures.
They’ve been proven to improve mood, reduce stress levels and even lower heart disease risk.
They also greatly reduce the chances a child will develop mental illness later in life, according to a new study.
Researchers interviewed hundreds of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder at Sheppard Pratt Health System in Baltimore – and hundreds more without any mental illness. They asked about the first time each person came in contact with dogs and cats.
The numbers revealed an interesting connection.
The research finds that those who had dogs at any time during their childhood were 24 percent less likely to be diagnosed with schizophrenia as adults.
Those who had dogs from the time they were born had a 55 percent lower chance of developing the disorder.
According to the study, childhood dog ownership had no impact on the likelihood of a bipolar disorder diagnosis later in life – and cats had no significant effect whatsoever. The study’s lead author told the New York Times – they still don’t really know why dogs have such a profound impact on mental health.
“One possibility is that having a dog in the house causes a different microbiome and changes the likelihood of developing a psychiatric disorder,” said Dr. Robert H. Yoklen, professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University.
You can read the entire study here:
RELATED: Christmas rescue! Cop saves dog who fell through the ice
RELATED: Pampering puppies: Doggie daycare becomes social media sensation
RELATED: Dogs are welcome at one Christmas Eve church service
What other people are reading right now:
- Gunman identified in Christmas Eve shooting that killed 3 people; 4 kids rescued
- Looking ahead to our last cold front of the year
- Thieves are watching: Don't put empty gift boxes on the side of the road
- Cashier shoots, kills armed robber after he was pistol-whipped
- New law would let families put cameras in nursing home rooms
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter