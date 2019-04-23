A study confirms that breakfast is not only the most important meal of the day, but it could also be a matter of life and death.

The University of Iowa study said people who skipped breakfast had an 87% higher risk of death of cardiovascular disease than those who ate every morning.

Wei Bao, who headed the study, said it is the first to study the link between breakfast and cardiovascular disease.

He said non-breakfast eaters had elevated blood pressure and higher cholesterol, leading to a greater risk of heart problems.

He said people who skip breakfast are more likely to be overweight, heavy drinkers, former smokers and don't exercise. They also have higher cholesterol, lower incomes and poor diets.

The study used information from 6,550 Americans age 40 to 75 years between 1988 and 1994 who were asked how often they ate breakfast. Of those, 59% said they eat breakfast every day, 25% said they had it some days, 10.9% said they rarely ate it and 5.1 percent said they never ate it.

