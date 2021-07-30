Sunshine Mills Inc. recalls dog foods for liver damage concerns

This is the second time this month the brand has pulled it's product off store shelves.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sunshine Mills Inc. is recalling several batches of dog food, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA says the food has high levels of Aflatoxin, a natural by-product of growing the ingredients for dog food. However, eating too much of it can cause liver damage.

So far, Sunshine Mills Inc. says no illnesses have been reported.

The dog food was sold nationwide under the names Triumph®, Evolve®, Wild Harvest®, Nurture Farms®, Pure Being®, or Elm in bags ranging from 3.5lbs to 40lbs. Apart from the lots listed below, no other Sunshine Mills, Inc. pet food products are impacted by the recall.



If you have the dog food, you should stop feeding it to your pet right away. You can return what you have left to Sunshine Mills, Inc. for a full refund. Customer service can be reached by calling (800) 705-2111 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or by emailing customer.service@sunshinemills.com.

If your dog has eaten the food, look for symptoms like sluggishness combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea. At that point, you should take your dog to the vet.

This is the second time in two months Sunshine Mills, Inc. has issued a recall on dog food. In June, the company pulled four types of food for salmonella concerns. In that case, not only were pets at risk, people were too.

Eating or handling the food could make people and pets sick.