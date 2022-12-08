How the Supreme Court ruling might impact what you're prescribed

Some prescriptions have pregnancy warnings that could require some tough discussions between doctors and their patients.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Doctors and patients are going to be having some tough discussions about the treatment for a variety of different conditions following the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.

You might not realize it, but some drugs to treat even simple conditions like acne can have the potential to impact a pregnancy. Patients taking the drug isotretinoin, more commonly known as Accutane, have to enroll in the iPLEDGE program, use birth control and avoid pregnancy due to the risk for abnormalities.

The patients taking it have the worst form of breakouts, which are physically painful and can hurt their self-esteem.



"Especially in this era of selfies where half the time where people are walking around taking pictures of themselves, the impact of bad acne is terribly devastating and it has a lifelong impact," Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Stephen Mandy said.



He adds that the typical age group taking the drug are also the same young people that tend to have unintended pregnancies.

Dermatologists say there are a variety of drugs even antibiotics, Botox and topical solutions with pregnancy warnings. Mandy says he expects over the next year to learn more about how the supreme court's decision will impact patient care and even what's covered by insurance.

"We’re at the very beginning of this debate," Mandy said.